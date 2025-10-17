Spotlight on ASML Holding: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $875,030, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,775,530.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $580.0 to $1360.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 202.32 with a total volume of 945.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $580.0 to $1360.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $61.7 $60.8 $61.15 $1000.00 $244.6K 823 41 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $96.9 $95.8 $96.9 $1060.00 $193.8K 101 20 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $93.0 $91.9 $93.0 $1060.00 $186.0K 101 40 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $17.7 $15.0 $15.0 $1010.00 $150.0K 249 30 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $67.5 $61.2 $64.6 $965.00 $129.2K 126 20

About ASML Holding

ASML is the market leader in lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors. Lithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. Lithography allows chipmakers to increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's largest clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding

With a trading volume of 534,732, the price of ASML is up by 0.08%, reaching $1020.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 103 days from now.

Expert Opinions on ASML Holding

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1155.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1175. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1140. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.