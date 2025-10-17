A Closer Look at Caterpillar's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $1,477,635, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,502,665.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $390.0 and $640.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $41.05 $39.9 $39.9 $600.00 $331.1K 789 12 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $143.65 $139.95 $141.23 $400.00 $183.6K 476 13 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $139.85 $137.0 $138.54 $400.00 $180.1K 476 45 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $139.45 $136.4 $137.43 $400.00 $179.1K 63 18 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $70.55 $70.5 $70.5 $570.00 $169.2K 38 37

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar

With a volume of 655,123, the price of CAT is down -1.1% at $535.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $544.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $502. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $506. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $594. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $582. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $540.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

