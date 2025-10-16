Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DAL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $702,480, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $485,314.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $70.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 3643.53 with a total volume of 7,042.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.23 $2.22 $2.22 $55.00 $118.9K 7.1K 665 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $60.00 $95.7K 26.8K 316 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.9 $7.85 $8.5 $70.00 $85.0K 2.0K 100 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.55 $7.55 $65.00 $75.5K 596 205 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.65 $4.65 $4.65 $65.00 $74.4K 999 460

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,316,634, with DAL's price down by -2.82%, positioned at $59.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Delta Air Lines

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.2.

* An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $68. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

