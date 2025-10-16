Behind the Scenes of Marsh & McLennan Cos's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Marsh & McLennan Cos (NYSE:MMC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Marsh & McLennan Cos.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $309,996, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,071,649.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $240.0 for Marsh & McLennan Cos during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marsh & McLennan Cos stands at 47.25, with a total volume reaching 9,983.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marsh & McLennan Cos, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marsh & McLennan Cos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.0 $2.35 $2.84 $200.00 $807.6K 130 2.8K MMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.7 $1.0 $1.09 $165.00 $309.9K 58 2.8K MMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.2 $3.2 $4.2 $185.00 $53.3K 0 190 MMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $9.8 $7.2 $9.8 $240.00 $49.0K 0 50 MMC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.4 $1.0 $1.23 $190.00 $42.6K 1 915

About Marsh & McLennan Cos

Marsh McLennan is a professional services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy). About half of its revenue is generated outside the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marsh & McLennan Cos, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Marsh & McLennan Cos

Currently trading with a volume of 7,105,615, the MMC's price is down by -8.3%, now at $186.93.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Marsh & McLennan Cos

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $231.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos, maintaining a target price of $215. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos, maintaining a target price of $257. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $222. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $221. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $242.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marsh & McLennan Cos options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.