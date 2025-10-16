Amazon.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 96 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $998,367 and 77, calls, for a total amount of $7,345,169.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $350.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.8 $22.75 $22.8 $215.00 $647.5K 2.9K 294 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $26.35 $26.2 $26.35 $220.00 $527.0K 9.6K 823 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.8 $3.65 $3.75 $350.00 $487.5K 940 1.6K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $260.00 $475.0K 21.6K 3.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $52.0 $51.1 $52.0 $220.00 $332.8K 2.1K 787

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Amazon.com's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 23,091,056, the price of AMZN is down by -0.39%, reaching $214.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $274.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $265. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $280. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

