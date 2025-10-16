Broadcom Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 67 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $947,818, and 50 are calls, amounting to $4,357,269.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $500.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.35 $5.35 $500.00 $513.0K 7.8K 6.3K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $115.0 $115.0 $115.0 $250.00 $322.0K 698 28 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $500.00 $237.9K 7.8K 1.2K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.3 $17.25 $17.3 $330.00 $166.0K 5.1K 350 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.1 $5.15 $500.00 $157.1K 7.8K 2.0K

About Broadcom

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Broadcom

With a trading volume of 5,528,802, the price of AVGO is up by 3.22%, reaching $362.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $420.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

