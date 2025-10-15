DraftKings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on DraftKings. Our analysis of options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $251,660, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,220,400.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $45.0 for DraftKings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DraftKings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DraftKings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DraftKings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.5 $2.3 $2.33 $40.00 $390.1K 12.2K 2.7K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.55 $10.55 $10.55 $25.00 $114.9K 382 112 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.72 $0.69 $0.69 $30.00 $114.9K 6.0K 1.9K DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $35.00 $100.0K 19.2K 605 DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.06 $2.1 $40.00 $84.0K 12.2K 428

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DraftKings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 10,503,990, the price of DKNG is up by 2.65%, reaching $35.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DraftKings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $51. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on DraftKings with a target price of $51. * An analyst from Berenberg upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $43. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.