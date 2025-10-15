Looking At Procter & Gamble's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $289,897 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $535,407.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $152.5 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Procter & Gamble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Procter & Gamble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $152.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.05 $12.0 $12.05 $140.00 $482.0K 1.3K 401 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.45 $7.15 $7.45 $135.00 $134.1K 237 180 PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $0.97 $0.92 $0.96 $152.50 $53.4K 1.4K 942 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.35 $11.35 $11.35 $145.00 $32.9K 487 41 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.3 $150.00 $32.8K 2.2K 62

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales of nearly $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,036,459, the PG's price is down by -0.76%, now at $148.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Procter & Gamble

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $167.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $174. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $176. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $153. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $163.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

