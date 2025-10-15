Interactive Brokers Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Interactive Brokers Group.

Looking at options history for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $137,925 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $326,147.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $75.0 for Interactive Brokers Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Interactive Brokers Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Interactive Brokers Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.6 $3.6 $75.00 $134.6K 3.8K 385 IBKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.1 $0.95 $0.95 $75.00 $54.2K 117 1.0K IBKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.1 $0.95 $0.96 $65.00 $47.6K 190 1.0K IBKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $65.00 $47.5K 190 527 IBKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.0 $2.95 $2.95 $65.00 $42.7K 1.4K 145

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers is a large, automated, retail and institutional brokerage that boasted nearly $570 billion in customer equity at the end of 2024. The company cut its teeth as a market maker, introducing US financial markets to automated and algorithmic training before expanding into brokerage services in 1993. The firm has a wide-ranging client base, with its best-in-class order execution and extremely low margin lending rates catering to a sophisticated audience of hedge funds, proprietary traders, and introducing brokers that account for about 45% of the firm's commissions. With operations spanning more than 160 electronic exchanges, 36 countries, and 28 currencies, Interactive Brokers caters to a global clientele, with more than 80% of active accounts sitting outside the US.

Interactive Brokers Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,622,431, the price of IBKR is up 0.1% at $69.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Interactive Brokers Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.5.

* An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $82. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Interactive Brokers Group, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

