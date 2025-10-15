Netflix Unusual Options Activity For October 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 153 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 24% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 29 were puts, with a value of $1,711,500, and 124 were calls, valued at $12,080,062.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $1500.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 501.12 with a total volume of 7,992.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $1500.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $968.15 $960.6 $965.38 $250.00 $386.1K 74 15 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $967.8 $959.8 $964.3 $250.00 $289.2K 74 18 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $967.1 $959.8 $964.21 $250.00 $289.2K 74 9 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $966.9 $960.25 $964.05 $250.00 $289.2K 74 3 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $967.1 $959.85 $964.43 $250.00 $192.8K 74 11

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Netflix's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 903,931, the NFLX's price is down by -0.19%, now at $1213.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1386.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

