This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shopify

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $589,692, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $865,040.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $200.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.84 $200.00 $384.0K 9.8K 1.0K SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $53.8 $51.8 $53.8 $115.00 $107.6K 912 0 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.7 $3.7 $160.00 $86.8K 886 250 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $2.77 $2.66 $2.77 $165.00 $69.3K 1.1K 278 SHOP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $160.00 $66.9K 886 705

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Shopify, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Shopify's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,602,811, the price of SHOP is up by 2.66%, reaching $156.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Shopify

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $156.0.

* An analyst from TD Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $156. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $156.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.