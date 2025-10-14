Smart Money Is Betting Big In NEE Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $328,925, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $427,425.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $90.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NextEra Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NextEra Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

NextEra Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $8.5 $8.0 $8.0 $87.50 $84.0K 59 109 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $8.5 $8.0 $8.0 $87.50 $76.0K 59 204 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $8.5 $8.0 $8.0 $87.50 $76.0K 59 204 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $14.55 $13.9 $14.55 $85.00 $72.7K 337 54 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $5.75 $5.55 $5.75 $77.50 $70.7K 7.6K 716

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy

Trading volume stands at 6,060,574, with NEE's price down by -0.21%, positioned at $84.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $92.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.