Domino's Pizza's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Domino's Pizza.

Looking at options history for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $135,145 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $317,521.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $370.0 to $460.0 for Domino's Pizza during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Domino's Pizza stands at 121.0, with a total volume reaching 1,126.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Domino's Pizza, situated within the strike price corridor from $370.0 to $460.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Domino's Pizza Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.5 $30.3 $32.12 $410.00 $112.4K 77 45 DPZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.75 $1.2 $1.37 $370.00 $59.5K 152 484 DPZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $25.0 $23.9 $24.5 $420.00 $49.0K 20 30 DPZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.0 $11.2 $14.0 $440.00 $40.6K 121 41 DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.3 $9.8 $10.3 $460.00 $35.0K 133 68

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with over 21,500 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $19.2 billion in 2024 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Domino's Pizza, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Domino's Pizza's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,316,836, with DPZ's price up by 3.49%, positioned at $422.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Domino's Pizza

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $460.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Domino's Pizza with a target price of $455. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $480. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $510. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Domino's Pizza, which currently sits at a price target of $405.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

