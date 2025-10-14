Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSLA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 842 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 389 are puts, totaling $28,211,093, and 453 are calls, amounting to $34,587,267.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $870.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $870.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $72.6 $72.55 $72.6 $580.00 $362.9K 982 61 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $440.00 $209.0K 20.7K 41.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $440.00 $143.7K 20.7K 40.0K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $9.05 $8.95 $8.98 $432.50 $134.7K 5.5K 25.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.26 $432.50 $104.5K 5.5K 26.0K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Tesla

With a volume of 56,870,358, the price of TSLA is down -0.88% at $432.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $457.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $500. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $355. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Tesla with a target price of $435. * An analyst from Baird has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $548. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

