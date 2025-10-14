What the Options Market Tells Us About Strategy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 180 uncommon options trades for Strategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 134 are puts, for a total amount of $7,977,906, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $3,872,294.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $0.5 and $1080.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Strategy options trades today is 2956.05 with a total volume of 46,633.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Strategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $0.5 to $1080.0 over the last 30 days.

Strategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.35 $63.0 $63.35 $350.00 $190.0K 2.3K 87 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $111.05 $109.05 $110.13 $420.00 $121.1K 1.1K 193 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $110.1 $108.35 $109.14 $420.00 $120.0K 1.1K 276 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $109.6 $108.25 $109.04 $420.00 $119.9K 1.1K 221 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $102.75 $101.05 $102.2 $410.00 $112.4K 1.4K 214

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Current Position of Strategy

Currently trading with a volume of 6,512,278, the MSTR's price is down by -4.7%, now at $300.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Strategy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $337.0.

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $620. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

