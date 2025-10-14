Newmont's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Newmont. Our analysis of options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $455,288, and 53 were calls, valued at $6,003,866.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $52.5 to $130.0 for Newmont over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Newmont's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Newmont's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $32.15 $29.6 $30.5 $65.00 $1.8M 27.0K 610 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.0 $38.0 $38.0 $55.00 $760.0K 2.4K 200 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.65 $31.35 $31.4 $65.00 $163.3K 27.0K 726 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $13.15 $12.5 $12.5 $78.00 $143.8K 162 115 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.15 $11.4 $85.00 $95.7K 8.7K 136

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Current Position of Newmont

Trading volume stands at 5,468,655, with NEM's price down by -1.59%, positioned at $87.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on Newmont

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Newmont with a target price of $84. * In a positive move, an analyst from CIBC has upgraded their rating to Outperformer and adjusted the price target to $112.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.