Lockheed Martin Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $88,822, and 6 were calls, valued at $320,487.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $550.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lockheed Martin stands at 194.86, with a total volume reaching 454.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lockheed Martin, situated within the strike price corridor from $450.0 to $550.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $14.3 $11.5 $14.25 $502.50 $71.2K 3 100 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.5 $22.7 $24.5 $525.00 $56.3K 85 4 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.0 $15.6 $15.6 $500.00 $56.1K 113 81 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $550.00 $53.2K 484 84 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $74.0 $70.6 $74.0 $450.00 $51.8K 84 7

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 614,342, with LMT's price up by 0.24%, positioned at $505.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $570.0.

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $590.

