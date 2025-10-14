What the Options Market Tells Us About Pinterest

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pinterest. Our analysis of options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $55,400, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,086,644.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $28.0 and $40.0 for Pinterest, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pinterest stands at 8214.6, with a total volume reaching 108,597.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pinterest, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pinterest 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.58 $2.65 $35.00 $134.6K 8.3K 167 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.2 $1.18 $1.19 $40.00 $94.4K 37.6K 15.9K PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $7.35 $6.1 $6.1 $35.00 $91.5K 206 2.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.55 $2.48 $2.5 $35.00 $80.2K 21.5K 11.7K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.29 $1.28 $1.28 $40.00 $63.7K 8.8K 608

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Pinterest

Trading volume stands at 9,123,449, with PINS's price down by -1.77%, positioned at $31.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Pinterest with a target price of $51. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.