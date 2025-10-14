Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rigetti Computing

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rigetti Computing.

Looking at options history for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) we detected 75 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,817,937 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $3,475,302.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $80.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rigetti Computing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rigetti Computing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rigetti Computing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $9.05 $8.0 $8.05 $53.00 $483.0K 46 615 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.4 $30.3 $30.5 $75.00 $229.3K 0 160 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $28.45 $28.0 $28.0 $26.00 $201.6K 329 72 RGTI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.71 $1.56 $1.56 $61.00 $159.1K 2.0K 723 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.15 $29.5 $30.15 $40.00 $150.7K 1.1K 60

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rigetti Computing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rigetti Computing

Currently trading with a volume of 63,790,328, the RGTI's price is down by -0.18%, now at $54.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Rigetti Computing, targeting a price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rigetti Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.