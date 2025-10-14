EchoStar Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SATS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for EchoStar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $95,884, and 8 are calls, amounting to $825,975.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.0 to $85.0 for EchoStar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for EchoStar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across EchoStar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

EchoStar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SATS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $23.3 $22.0 $22.0 $80.00 $264.0K 2.5K 230 SATS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $23.3 $21.1 $22.2 $80.00 $130.9K 2.5K 110 SATS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $48.8 $46.8 $47.99 $27.00 $110.4K 538 23 SATS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $85.00 $75.8K 491 108 SATS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $22.7 $18.7 $22.6 $80.00 $67.8K 2.5K 30

About EchoStar

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 5 million US satellite customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It also serves 2 million customers under the Sling brand. EchoStar has also amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving approximately 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. The firm has agreed to sell a portion of its wireless licenses to AT&T and SpaceX, and will rely heavily on the AT&T network to serve customers. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 800,000 internet customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with EchoStar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of EchoStar

Currently trading with a volume of 570,087, the SATS's price is down by -1.8%, now at $73.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on EchoStar

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on EchoStar, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest EchoStar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.