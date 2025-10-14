Decoding NVIDIA's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 271 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 132 are puts, totaling $11,329,077, and 139 are calls, amounting to $13,113,251.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $270.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NVIDIA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NVIDIA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.65 $12.6 $12.65 $180.00 $391.0K 107.0K 2.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.47 $190.00 $273.5K 27.4K 2.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $180.00 $263.3K 54.7K 45.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.94 $2.93 $2.94 $180.00 $181.6K 54.7K 40.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.77 $0.76 $0.77 $190.00 $167.6K 78.1K 28.6K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 33,374,068, the NVDA's price is down by -3.98%, now at $180.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $240.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $215. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.