What the Options Market Tells Us About IBM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $117,494, and 9 were calls, valued at $414,115.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $310.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1288.58 with a total volume of 954.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.1 $4.6 $4.6 $300.00 $107.6K 4.4K 246 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.05 $4.7 $4.7 $300.00 $83.6K 4.4K 424 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $38.65 $37.05 $38.3 $250.00 $38.3K 538 10 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.85 $5.85 $310.00 $37.4K 870 64 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.85 $35.65 $37.2 $280.00 $37.2K 1.9K 0

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

IBM's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 304,617, the IBM's price is down by -0.8%, now at $275.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $280.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $280.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.