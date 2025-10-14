Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BLK

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $262,850, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $346,911.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $830.0 and $1190.0 for BlackRock, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BlackRock's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BlackRock's significant trades, within a strike price range of $830.0 to $1190.0, over the past month.

BlackRock Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $12.8 $10.5 $10.5 $1140.00 $101.8K 15 235 BLK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $10.6 $4.8 $7.7 $1140.00 $77.0K 15 100 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $80.8 $73.1 $76.53 $1180.00 $76.5K 116 11 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $341.7 $329.0 $341.7 $830.00 $34.1K 19 1 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $27.8 $23.6 $27.8 $1182.50 $33.3K 0 13

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $12.528 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 25% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 5% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two-thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which, by our calculations, account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one-third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BlackRock, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of BlackRock

Currently trading with a volume of 177,310, the BLK's price is up by 1.98%, now at $1177.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1319.6.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $1230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1310. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1396. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1362.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BlackRock, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.