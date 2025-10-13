This Is What Whales Are Betting On Take-Two Interactive

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $796,958 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $153,405.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $270.0 for Take-Two Interactive during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $3.7 $0.4 $1.7 $215.00 $667.2K 1 3.9K TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $2.25 $0.25 $2.3 $210.00 $68.7K 1 600 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.1 $53.0 $55.09 $240.00 $38.5K 198 7 TTWO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $9.3 $8.5 $8.97 $270.00 $35.7K 429 136 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $1.7 $1.3 $1.4 $215.00 $33.4K 1 4.6K

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Take-Two Interactive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Take-Two Interactive

Currently trading with a volume of 548,076, the TTWO's price is up by 0.71%, now at $253.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 24 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Take-Two Interactive

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $283.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

