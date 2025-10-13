Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Salesforce

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 88 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $1,677,636, and 62 were calls, valued at $3,762,924.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $350.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $15.05 $14.6 $15.02 $300.00 $749.1K 4.2K 523 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $220.00 $234.0K 6.6K 347 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.0 $10.8 $11.0 $270.00 $220.0K 17.0K 463 CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.15 $20.05 $20.15 $250.00 $201.4K 5.1K 141 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.15 $43.35 $45.15 $220.00 $167.0K 183 38

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,907,486, with CRM's price up by 3.0%, positioned at $248.92.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Salesforce

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

