Behind the Scenes of KLA's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KLAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 57 extraordinary options activities for KLA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 28 are puts, totaling $9,697,702, and 29 are calls, amounting to $1,906,206.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $620.0 to $1200.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in KLA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to KLA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $620.0 to $1200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $59.2 $56.4 $58.0 $1000.00 $6.6M 161 1.1K KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $58.5 $57.6 $58.5 $1000.00 $304.9K 161 1.2K KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $59.4 $58.9 $58.96 $1000.00 $253.9K 161 1.3K KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $59.3 $59.0 $59.15 $1000.00 $224.9K 161 1.5K KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $59.6 $56.2 $58.69 $1000.00 $211.6K 161 1.4K

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA

Currently trading with a volume of 626,662, the KLAC's price is up by 4.6%, now at $1027.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1087.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for KLA, targeting a price of $1120. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $1050. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $1093.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.