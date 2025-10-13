Smart Money Is Betting Big In TEM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tempus AI.

Looking at options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) we detected 49 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $784,734 and 43, calls, for a total amount of $3,796,633.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $150.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tempus AI's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tempus AI's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Tempus AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $2.0 $0.8 $2.0 $75.00 $361.4K 1.8K 1.8K TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $35.7 $33.0 $34.0 $90.00 $340.0K 603 102 TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.8 $28.5 $28.8 $70.00 $288.0K 7.3K 3 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.6 $28.6 $28.6 $70.00 $286.0K 7.3K 305 TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.9 $28.1 $28.52 $70.00 $285.6K 7.3K 105

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tempus AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI

With a volume of 5,890,268, the price of TEM is down -3.17% at $93.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tempus AI with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.