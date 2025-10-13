Analog Devices's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Analog Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $282,551, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $148,250.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $260.0 for Analog Devices during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Analog Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Analog Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Analog Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.9 $22.6 $23.1 $230.00 $115.5K 402 50 ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.0 $7.5 $9.3 $260.00 $69.7K 297 75 ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.6 $10.2 $10.6 $240.00 $53.0K 562 0 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.25 $1.9 $1.9 $230.00 $48.4K 1.8K 535 ADI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.3 $1.75 $1.8 $230.00 $45.9K 1.8K 266

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

In light of the recent options history for Analog Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Analog Devices's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,481,373, with ADI's price up by 3.91%, positioned at $234.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Analog Devices

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Analog Devices, targeting a price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Analog Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.