Looking At Cleveland-Cliffs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,950 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $343,998.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $22.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 10166.5 with a total volume of 5,302.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $4.3 $4.0 $4.2 $13.00 $46.2K 2.4K 110 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $1.42 $1.35 $1.42 $12.50 $42.6K 708 302 CLF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $3.45 $3.2 $3.32 $13.00 $41.5K 197 125 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.3 $0.28 $0.29 $14.00 $37.7K 13.1K 2.2K CLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.33 $1.3 $1.3 $13.00 $36.6K 7.6K 282

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Current Position of Cleveland-Cliffs

With a volume of 26,679,132, the price of CLF is up 4.1% at $13.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, targeting a price of $11. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs with a target price of $14. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, maintaining a target price of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, targeting a price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.