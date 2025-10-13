Enphase Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $833,077, and 4 are calls, amounting to $200,484.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $180.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Enphase Energy stands at 2750.12, with a total volume reaching 1,929.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Enphase Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.65 $4.45 $4.47 $35.00 $670.5K 9.5K 1.5K ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.8 $13.5 $13.5 $30.00 $93.6K 585 69 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $106.85 $104.4 $104.4 $140.00 $62.6K 6 6 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $4.25 $3.8 $4.05 $34.00 $40.0K 119 1 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $35.00 $36.2K 8.6K 192

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enphase Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 2,452,345, the ENPH's price is up by 2.98%, now at $35.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $39. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $37. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from GLJ Research keeps a Sell rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $33. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to In-Line, adjusting the price target to $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.