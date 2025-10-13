What the Options Market Tells Us About Citigroup

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $206,515, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $623,095.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $110.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $38.15 $37.05 $38.15 $60.00 $152.4K 1.5K 42 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.0 $9.0 $9.0 $110.00 $99.0K 1.9K 130 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $95.00 $97.0K 5.0K 213 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.98 $2.91 $2.98 $95.00 $59.3K 11.6K 251 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.56 $1.55 $1.55 $98.00 $44.7K 2.7K 697

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,442,951, the price of C is up 1.86% at $95.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $122.25.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $129. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $123. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $112.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Citigroup with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.