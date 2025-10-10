ARM Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 10

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 95 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $2,930,371, and 69 are calls, amounting to $4,670,615.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $260.0 for ARM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.4 $23.4 $24.6 $150.00 $615.0K 651 254 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $175.00 $501.7K 1.8K 611 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.2 $16.0 $16.0 $160.00 $329.6K 943 252 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $73.0 $70.2 $70.2 $115.00 $259.7K 5 37 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.0 $15.3 $16.0 $165.00 $160.0K 668 176

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,717,223, with ARM's price down by -8.9%, positioned at $155.47.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ARM Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $174.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $171. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $178.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.