Decoding Uber Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $104,724, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,601,775.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $105.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $16.85 $15.05 $16.3 $80.00 $1.3M 2.6K 800 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.95 $7.5 $7.95 $95.00 $63.6K 7.5K 101 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.96 $1.88 $1.88 $96.00 $61.6K 2.4K 401 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $44.8 $42.7 $43.5 $55.00 $43.5K 307 10 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.4 $8.3 $8.61 $100.00 $43.0K 765 80

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,335,366, the price of UBER is up by 0.17%, reaching $96.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $127.5.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.