VF's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on VF. Our analysis of options history for VF (NYSE:VFC) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $92,594, and 6 were calls, valued at $256,950.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $15.5 for VF over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for VF's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of VF's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.5 in the last 30 days.

VF Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $12.00 $54.5K 667 100 VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.63 $2.59 $2.63 $12.50 $52.6K 2.8K 214 VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $6.45 $6.3 $6.3 $10.00 $49.1K 331 142 VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.81 $1.79 $1.81 $14.00 $36.2K 1.4K 322 VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $11.00 $35.5K 584 100

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 10 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Altra. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Current Position of VF

With a trading volume of 4,851,643, the price of VFC is down by -3.68%, reaching $13.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Expert Opinions on VF

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on VF with a target price of $14. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $16. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on VF with a target price of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

