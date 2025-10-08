Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BTDR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bitdeer Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $460,181, and 5 were calls, valued at $266,904.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $30.0 for Bitdeer Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bitdeer Technologies stands at 1484.86, with a total volume reaching 3,942.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bitdeer Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.5 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.17 $20.00 $298.6K 132 1.0K BTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.75 $25.00 $87.5K 3.2K 574 BTDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.95 $0.85 $0.9 $15.00 $83.0K 2.1K 1.3K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 $20.00 $63.9K 863 332 BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.7 $5.4 $5.6 $30.00 $56.0K 274 115

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Bitdeer Technologies's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,507,245, the BTDR's price is down by -4.85%, now at $19.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Bitdeer Technologies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Bitdeer Technologies, targeting a price of $40. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $20. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jones Trading lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $32.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.