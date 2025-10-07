Smart Money Is Betting Big In MP Materials Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MP Materials (NYSE:MP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 59 uncommon options trades for MP Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $601,660, and 49 are calls, for a total amount of $2,467,124.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $115.0 for MP Materials over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MP Materials options trades today is 1677.0 with a total volume of 26,776.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MP Materials's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

MP Materials 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.8 $9.6 $9.8 $75.00 $165.6K 2.7K 1.0K MP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $1.6 $1.4 $1.44 $72.00 $140.4K 567 1.4K MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $11.9 $11.6 $11.71 $100.00 $117.4K 252 121 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $46.1 $45.4 $45.4 $115.00 $113.5K 57 25 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $70.00 $99.0K 2.9K 307

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,229,216, the price of MP is down -0.31% at $74.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

* An analyst from Daiwa Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.