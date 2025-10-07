Behind the Scenes of AutoZone's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for AutoZone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $607,100, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $375,696.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3100.0 to $4250.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $3100.0 to $4250.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $84.0 $74.1 $84.0 $3600.00 $294.0K 31 0 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $150.0 $136.0 $145.0 $3700.00 $275.5K 4 19 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1066.2 $1054.0 $1066.2 $3150.00 $106.6K 2 0 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1026.0 $1015.0 $1015.0 $3100.00 $101.5K 4 0 AZO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $191.8 $188.0 $188.0 $4150.00 $37.6K 6 5

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,500 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 800 stores in Mexico and over 100 in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for AutoZone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AutoZone

With a trading volume of 56,299, the price of AZO is down by 0.0%, reaching $4174.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Expert Opinions on AutoZone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4769.8.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Strong Buy, setting a price target of $4900. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4800. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AutoZone with a target price of $4800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for AutoZone, targeting a price of $4850. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4499.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AutoZone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.