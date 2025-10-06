Spotlight on Abivax: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Abivax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 91%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $210,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $376,700.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $90.0 for Abivax during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Abivax stands at 158.33, with a total volume reaching 2,454.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Abivax, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Abivax Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.0 $2.0 $3.0 $80.00 $210.0K 78 704 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.5 $14.5 $15.5 $90.00 $75.9K 44 140 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.5 $14.4 $15.5 $90.00 $31.0K 44 202 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $18.6 $15.5 $15.5 $90.00 $31.0K 44 182 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $18.6 $15.5 $15.5 $90.00 $31.0K 44 162

About Abivax

Abivax SA is a France-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Company is evaluating its drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Its initial focus is on inflammatory bowel diseases, chronic conditions involving inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, of which the two common forms are UC and CD.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abivax, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Abivax

Trading volume stands at 1,737,516, with ABVX's price up by 6.15%, positioned at $89.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 168 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Abivax

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $109.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $112. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Abivax, maintaining a target price of $101. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Abivax with a target price of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

