Looking At Newmont's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,895,302, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $4,371,774.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $120.0 for Newmont over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.35 $29.55 $29.6 $65.00 $1.2M 29.3K 435 NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.05 $3.02 $80.00 $733.5K 5.3K 5.0K NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.2 $7.23 $90.00 $723.0K 3.4K 1.0K NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.15 $3.15 $80.00 $598.8K 5.3K 5.0K NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.5 $20.25 $20.4 $70.00 $306.0K 6.2K 404

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Newmont, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Newmont

Currently trading with a volume of 2,590,976, the NEM's price is up by 1.31%, now at $88.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

Expert Opinions on Newmont

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Newmont with a target price of $92. * Showing optimism, an analyst from RBC Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

