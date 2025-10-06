Spotlight on IonQ: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $610,376, and 11 are calls, amounting to $670,012.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $105.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.75 $17.25 $17.33 $70.00 $173.2K 8.3K 122 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.63 $1.36 $1.38 $56.00 $138.8K 64 0 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $1.64 $1.19 $1.64 $66.00 $121.1K 374 749 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.9 $21.4 $21.6 $55.00 $108.0K 1.8K 58 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.9 $9.75 $9.9 $70.00 $99.0K 828 9

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of IonQ

Trading volume stands at 4,653,929, with IONQ's price down by -0.38%, positioned at $73.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IonQ options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.