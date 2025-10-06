Spotlight on ServiceNow: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,360 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $509,000.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $580.0 to $920.0 for ServiceNow during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $580.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $220.0 $220.0 $220.0 $700.00 $110.0K 56 5 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $312.3 $307.0 $307.0 $750.00 $92.1K 0 3 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $66.4 $65.5 $65.5 $890.00 $65.5K 34 11 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $331.8 $322.6 $327.2 $580.00 $65.4K 0 2 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $65.8 $59.1 $62.5 $900.00 $62.5K 0 0

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ServiceNow, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

With a volume of 134,729, the price of NOW is up 0.01% at $912.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1250.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

