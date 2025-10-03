Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KTOS

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Kratos Defense & Security. Our analysis of options history for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $268,261, and 37 were calls, valued at $3,373,701.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $130.0 for Kratos Defense & Security during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kratos Defense & Security stands at 338.07, with a total volume reaching 2,921.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kratos Defense & Security, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kratos Defense & Security 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $64.7 $64.5 $64.5 $42.50 $406.3K 30 63 KTOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $37.1 $37.0 $37.1 $60.00 $371.0K 597 103 KTOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $67.2 $64.6 $65.76 $40.00 $328.8K 151 67 KTOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $130.00 $242.5K 70 246 KTOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $18.3 $18.2 $18.2 $97.50 $182.0K 9 100

About Kratos Defense & Security

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. The company has two segments; The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment is comprised of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including its microwave electronic products, space, training, and cybersecurity, C5ISR/modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services operating segments and The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control, and communications system businesses. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kratos Defense & Security, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Kratos Defense & Security

Currently trading with a volume of 2,539,091, the KTOS's price is up by 1.24%, now at $96.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Kratos Defense & Security

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

