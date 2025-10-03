Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Planet Labs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Planet Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 31% bullish and 21% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $621,500, and 18 calls, totaling $1,715,282.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for Planet Labs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Planet Labs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Planet Labs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Planet Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $15.00 $621.5K 49 2.2K PL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.45 $12.00 $272.5K 4.7K 1.5K PL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.45 $12.00 $272.5K 4.7K 1.5K PL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $5.7 $5.4 $5.4 $12.00 $246.7K 4.7K 140 PL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $5.7 $5.4 $5.41 $12.00 $217.9K 4.7K 1.0K

About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Planet Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Planet Labs

Trading volume stands at 6,626,970, with PL's price up by 3.6%, positioned at $15.38.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 66 days.

Expert Opinions on Planet Labs

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Planet Labs, maintaining a target price of $11. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Planet Labs with a target price of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Clear Street continues to hold a Buy rating for Planet Labs, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Planet Labs, maintaining a target price of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Planet Labs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.