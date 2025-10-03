AeroVironment Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVAV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for AeroVironment. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $253,349, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,086,583.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $450.0 for AeroVironment, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $88.0 $84.5 $86.22 $310.00 $137.9K 184 0 AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $64.0 $60.8 $62.42 $350.00 $99.8K 126 1 AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $76.3 $74.4 $76.3 $330.00 $83.9K 870 18 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.8 $12.1 $12.1 $450.00 $76.2K 2 138 AVAV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $62.5 $61.5 $61.5 $430.00 $61.5K 0 10

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

In light of the recent options history for AeroVironment, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AeroVironment

With a volume of 502,434, the price of AVAV is up 4.14% at $375.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AeroVironment

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $352.2.

* An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $348. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for AeroVironment, targeting a price of $415. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on AeroVironment, maintaining a target price of $333. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $300. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.