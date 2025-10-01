Cleveland-Cliffs Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $255,894 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $215,504.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $15.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleveland-Cliffs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleveland-Cliffs's whale activity within a strike price range from $11.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.1 $0.36 $0.36 $11.00 $108.0K 121 3.0K CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $15.00 $79.1K 1.1K 176 CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.39 $1.33 $1.38 $11.00 $68.7K 524 498 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $0.58 $0.57 $0.57 $12.50 $55.2K 1.6K 7.1K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.84 $2.6 $2.84 $12.00 $51.6K 3.0K 189

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleveland-Cliffs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleveland-Cliffs

With a trading volume of 25,180,222, the price of CLF is up by 1.04%, reaching $12.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.75.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, maintaining a target price of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.