What the Options Market Tells Us About Teradyne

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Teradyne.

Looking at options history for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,120 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,951,054.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $200.0 for Teradyne during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teradyne's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teradyne's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Teradyne Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $54.5 $54.4 $54.5 $110.00 $583.1K 3.4K 160 TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $55.0 $53.9 $55.0 $110.00 $231.0K 3.4K 53 TER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $55.4 $53.7 $53.9 $110.00 $210.2K 3.4K 266 TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.0 $6.4 $165.00 $156.1K 202 244 TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $54.3 $53.3 $54.3 $110.00 $114.0K 3.4K 189

About Teradyne

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

In light of the recent options history for Teradyne, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Teradyne's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,144,998, the price of TER is down -0.84% at $136.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Teradyne

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

