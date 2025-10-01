Vistra's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,008,520 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,289,438.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $240.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 1357.6 with a total volume of 3,999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.9 $1.77 $1.81 $145.00 $852.5K 5.7K 1 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.0 $24.6 $25.0 $200.00 $720.0K 1.7K 118 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.1 $16.95 $17.1 $215.00 $171.0K 394 105 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.4 $17.25 $17.4 $205.00 $149.6K 3.1K 137 VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $25.95 $25.4 $25.64 $195.00 $128.2K 5.9K 70

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Current Position of Vistra

With a trading volume of 1,867,753, the price of VST is up by 2.94%, reaching $201.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $239.25.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $230. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its rating to Sector Outperform, setting a price target of $256. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $223. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Vistra with a target price of $248.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.