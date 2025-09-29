Rocket Companies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rocket Companies.

Looking at options history for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $369,944 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $731,836.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $30.0 for Rocket Companies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $27.00 $195.0K 4 250 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.92 $1.9 $1.92 $21.00 $110.2K 37.9K 6.4K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.91 $1.89 $1.9 $21.00 $76.5K 37.9K 5.8K RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.4 $6.05 $7.2 $13.00 $72.0K 174 0 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.64 $1.62 $1.64 $21.00 $65.5K 37.9K 1.3K

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rocket Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Companies

Trading volume stands at 14,327,474, with RKT's price up by 1.82%, positioned at $19.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Companies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $24. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Companies, maintaining a target price of $18.

