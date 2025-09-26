Ciena Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ciena. Our analysis of options history for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $1,029,523, and 8 were calls, valued at $846,940.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $145.0 for Ciena over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ciena's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ciena's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Ciena 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.2 $140.00 $815.9K 57 800 CIEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $46.0 $45.4 $46.0 $100.00 $322.0K 123 70 CIEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.3 $36.5 $37.2 $110.00 $148.8K 106 40 CIEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.4 $4.9 $5.0 $140.00 $118.5K 303 240 CIEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $55.6 $52.9 $54.44 $87.50 $111.1K 119 20

About Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ciena, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Ciena Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,576,953, the CIEN's price is up by 3.56%, now at $142.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Ciena

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $128.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Ciena, targeting a price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Ciena with a target price of $138. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Ciena with a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Ciena, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Ciena with a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.