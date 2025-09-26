Rigetti Computing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RGTI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for Rigetti Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $1,478,342, and 24 are calls, amounting to $2,360,009.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.5 to $50.0 for Rigetti Computing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rigetti Computing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rigetti Computing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $8.45 $6.65 $7.28 $27.00 $730.0K 3.0K 1.0K RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.5 $32.00 $660.0K 172 0 RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $30.00 $174.4K 319 541 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.9 $13.5 $13.5 $23.00 $168.7K 864 0 RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $2.87 $2.76 $2.76 $31.50 $138.0K 216 716

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rigetti Computing's Current Market Status

With a volume of 75,037,563, the price of RGTI is down -0.51% at $31.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

